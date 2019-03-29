Two greyhounds stolen from trainer in Tipperary

A garda investigation has been launched after a greyhound trainer was targeted by thieves overnight.

The theft occurred in the Cloughjordan area and is being investigated by gardaí.

The theft is reported to have happened at 9.30pm on Thursday, March 28.

Two greyhounds were reported stolen to gardai and residents in Tipperary and South Offaly are being urged to report any suspicious behaviour or individuals.

Investigations are ongoing.