Autism Awareness Roscrea hold inaugural 6k run, 3k family walk

On Sunday, March 31, Autism Awareness Roscrea held its inaugural 6k fun run and our 3k family walk

The weather was in our favour with a dry bright morning.

On the day, almost 200 people took part in the 6k run, with the winner completing the run in just over 20 minutes. Our men’s winner was Tom Lupton and our first lady home was Tara Ni Reachtagain.

In the team event, Inane Rovers were the proud winners of our group shield. All of our runners and walkers received a medal for their endeavours and there were t-shirts for all runners too! Many of our runners also received a goody bag with drinks, fruit and protein bars!

A full list of all the runners and their times is available on www.myrunresults.com.

We had a large number of families and groups taking park in our family 3k walk, with some very young children taking part in their strollers and buggies, we even had a few canine friends taking part.

We would like to thank all those who made the run possible, from local businesses who contributed financially and by donating items such as fruit, water, bars etc.

Our main sponsors for the event were Roscrea Credit Union, Rosderrra and Brady Family Hams. Without the contributions of these companies, and local businesses, both small and large, we would not have had such a successful event. We are also grateful to all of the participants of the event who made the event such a success.

We are very appreciative of the local scouts who provided us with tents for storage of the runners' gear and to Ger O’Meara for doing MC on the day. We also are very grateful to the staff at Roscrea Leisure Centre who allowed us the use of their facilities on the day.

We had a large number of stewards on the day whose help was invaluable in making the run safe as it progressed around the town. Thank you also to the local gardaí who assisted us along the planning and implementing of the run. We would also like to thank the people of Roscrea for their support for this event.

Autism Awareness Roscrea is a newly formed group, many of who are parents of children with Autism.

Who hope to make Roscrea a more inclusive town for those among us who live with autism every day. We want to do this by creating a better understanding of how Autism can affect each person and by helping businesses and the public in general to develop a better understanding of Autism and the challenges it can present.

For further information please contact autimsawarenessroscrea@

gmail.com.