Call for walkway to St Mark’s Famine graveyard in Cashel

Cllr Michael Fitzgerald has called for a walkway to be developed from the roundabout on the Clonmel road, Cashel, to St Mark’s Famine Graveyard to facilitate a great number of people and visitors who visit this graveyard when visiting Cashel.

At the March meeting of Cashel Tipperary municipal district, management responded: “the existing sections of gravel path will be upgraded in the coming months, but to complete the path as far as the graveyard would require land acquisition along the Clonmel road for a section of about 250m to allow the installation of a footpath. Subject to agreements with landowners this 250m section of footpath could be considered for inclusion in future municipal district work schedules.”

Separately, Cllr Roger Kennedy called for speed signs within Castlegreen estate to remind drivers of the 30kph speed limit in that area. Management stated: “30kph speed limit signs will be erected in the coming weeks.”