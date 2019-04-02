Hollywood star Michael Fassbender celebrates birthday on Tipperary blockbuster film set

Irish Hollywood star Michael Fassbender celebrated his 42nd birthday at Cahir Castle, County Tipperary, where epic fantasy blockbuster The Green Knight is being filmed, according to local reports.

The Green Knight, reported for release in 2020, features his wife Alicia Vikander, Slumdog Millionaire star Dev Patel, Love/Hate’s Barry Keoghan and Ralph Ineson from Game of Thrones.

Dev Patel filming The Green Knight at Cahir Castle

The epic fantasy retells the medieval story of Sir Gawain, played by Patel, who embarks upon a quest to confront the titular Green Knight.

Alicia Vikander and Dev Patel at Cahir Castle. Photos: Maria Taylor

Cahir Castle is closed to the public until April 4.

The Office of Public Works was not in a position to confirm or deny the presence of Fassbender when contacted by Tipperary Live on Monday.