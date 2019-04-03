Knock village near Roscrea is ‘down your way’

The community of Knock near Roscrea were delighted to welcome the very popular radio host Eamon O’Dwyer (TippFm) for a special recording of ‘down your way’ on Friday last.

The small village situated just outside Roscrea, saw its residents come out in force to showcase what community spirit is all about.

Members of various groups such as Knock Tidy Village, GAA, ICA, tractor run and text alert spoke about their various roles in the community. Many thanks to all musicians, storytellers, speakers and singers who participated on the night and a special mention goes to fear an tí Séamus Moloughney who followed the recording with his very popular Rambling House. The programme will air on Tipp FM radio on Thursday, April 11, at 7pm with a repeat on Saturday, April 13, at 11am.