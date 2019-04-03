Dualla Public Water Supply - Do not consume notice issued

Following consultation with the Health Service Executive, Irish Water and Tipperary County Council have issued a Do Not Drink notice for the area supplied by the Dualla Public Water Supply.

The Do Not Drink Notice has been put in place as a precautionary measure following an increase in turbidity in the raw water source for the Dualla Public Water Supply.

Irish Water drinking water compliance and operational experts are working with colleagues in Tipperary County Council to resolve this situation as soon as possible. Customers may notice some reduction in water pressure over the coming days and particularly at night as we carry out work to address this issue.

In the meantime, the water should NOT be used for:

- Drinking

- Preparing Drinks made with water

- Preparation of salads and similar foods, which are not cooked prior to eating

- Brushing of teeth and/or gargling

- Making of ice. However, ensure you first discard all existing ice cubes in fridges and freezers and filtered water in fridges

- In particular pregnant women should not drink this water

A water tanker will be available at Dualla church.

Duane O'Brien, Irish Water Operations Lead for Tipperary said: “This Do Not Consume notice has been issued as a precautionary measure to protect approximately 550 customers on the Dualla public water scheme. We acknowledge that this will cause inconvenience for people living in the area and would like to assure our customers that we will continue to work closely with Tipperary County Council and the HSE to monitor the supply and lift the notice as quickly as it is safe to do so.

Additional information and advice is available at Water Supply Updates or by calling Irish Water’s 24-hour customer care line at 1850 278 278.