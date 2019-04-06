Tipperary council condemned for failing to clean Carrick-on-Suir town centre day after St Patrick’s Day celebrations

Carrick-on-Suir's two councillors have condemned Tipperary Co. Council for failing to clean the streets in the centre of their hometown on the Bank Holiday Monday morning after the St Patrick's Day Parade and celebrations.

The Co. Council has cut street cleaning in Carrick-on-Suir town centre on Saturdays since early January to save money and Cllrs Kieran Bourke (FF) and David Dunne (SF) are incensed that the cost saving measure also includes Bank Holiday Mondays.

They repeated their appeals to the Council to restore its street cleaning service in Carrick-on-Suir to its former level at Carrick-on-Suir Municipal District's monthly meeting in Carrick Town Hall last Thursday.

Council management gave a commitment in February to re-examine the reduction in the town street cleaning service but informed councillors last Thursday that a decision on reversing the cutback has not yet been reached.

Cllr Bourke, who raised the issue, said he was disappointed there was no street cleaning in the town on the day after St Patrick's Day. The Main Street didn't look good after the celebrations and some people took it upon themselves to clean up rubbish on the street.

He understood Carrick-on-Suir was the only town in the county where the street cleaning service has been reduced. Referring to the revaluation of commercial rates currently taking place, he said business people in Carrick-on-Suir were getting far less for local authority services for their rates than they did 40 years ago when rates helped fund the Council's refuse service, water and sewerage services as well as street cleaning.

"The services have ebbed away and I really question what do business people get for paying rates," he declared.

Cllr Bourke also argued the Council was only saving "small money" by reducing street cleaning in his home town.

Cllr David Dunne, one of the Carrick-on-Suir St Patrick's Day Parade organisers, told the meeting the parade committee members received a lot of criticism because the Council's street cleaning service didn't operate on the day after the pageant.

He said they were a small committee and they worked very hard to organise the parade. The Council's failure to clean the streets the day after took away from all the good work they were doing in the town.

"We are trying to bring people into the town but if we don't get the basics right, we won't.

“It's only a few hours (of cleaning) on a bank holiday morning and on a Saturday. It's counter productive to not have the streets cleaned on those days. You end up doing two times the amount of work. There is no saving," he added.

Carrick MD chairperson Cllr Louise McLoughlin supported the Carrick-on-Suir councillors. She said there was a lot of rubbish in the town centre after the St Patrick's Day celebrations and the council needed to look at restoring street cleaning on bank holidays and Saturdays.

Carrick-on-Suir Municipal District Administrator Martin Nolan responded that the District's financial problem hasn't yet been resolved.

Discussions were ongoing with the Council's Roads and Finance departments to increase the resources available to Carrick-on-Suir MD and he believed a decision would be reached within the next two to three weeks.

He stressed councillors wouldn't get any arguments against the points they made on this issue from Council officials at the top table of the Municipal District meeting.