Carrick-on-Suir’s Clancy Festival is looking for artists to exhibit their work on its Arts Trail

The Clancy Brothers Music and Art Festival is seeking artists to showcase their work in the Festival’s Art Trail from Friday, May 31 to Monday, June 3.

There are exciting opportunities in this year's Arts Trail for artists from all disciplines to exhibit in solo or group shows in new and unusual spaces throughout Carrick-on-Suir.

Each year the Art Trail plans fun installations and events, offering artists the chance to collaborate with others from different disciplines, whether they are visual or performance artists, creative writers, songwriters, filmmakers or animators.

New arts initiatives at this summer's Festival include The Caravan of Love, a mobile music venue touring the town during the festival weekend hosted by Breege Phelan and Will McLellan from ‘Wood of O’.

There will also be a fun creative writing pop-up exhibition curated by Margaret O’Brien from Writing Changes Lives and an unusual song-writing collaboration.

The 50th anniversary of the Woodstock ’69 Music and Art Festival will be among the artistic inspirations for the Clancy Festival Art Trail exhibitions. Artists are invited to release their inner artistic hippy,

The deadline for registering to participate in the Arts Trail is Friday, April 19. Application forms and further information are available from the Tudor Artisan Hub, 42 Main St. Carrick-on-Suir, or email tudorartisanhub@gmail.com

Meanwhile, the Arts Trail artists will host their annual Art Benefit Party in the Tudor Artisan Hub in Carrick-on-Suir on Thursday, April 18.

For this unique art sale, local artists create works of art on 12 inch canvases, which they donate for sale help raise funds for this year's Clancy Festival Art Trail.

This year their art will be influenced by the 50th anniversary of the Woodstock Music & Art Festival of 1969.

Each painting will be exhibited in the Tudor Artisan Hub and available for sale in a blind lottery on the night.

It costs €30 to take part in the event, which includes the art exhibition, the sale, wine, food and live music performed by The Wood of O, Aidan O' Callaghan and Graham Clancy and Paul J Bolger.