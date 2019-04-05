Tipperary Murder Trial: 'Mary Lowry had his head melted', according to garda notebook

A garda investigating the disappearance of Bobby Ryan made a note saying, "Mary Lowry had his head melted", but he couldn't remember who made the comment, the Central Criminal Court has heard.

Chief Superintendent Dominic Hayes told defence counsel Lorcan Staines SC that the comment emerged during a conference of gardaí involved in the investigation. He made a note of it in his notebook but does not remember who said it.

Bobby Ryan (52), a part-time DJ going by the name Mr Moonlight, went missing on June 3, 2011, after leaving his girlfriend Mary Lowry's house at 6.30am. His body was found 22 months later in April 2013 in a run-off tank on the farm owned by Ms Lowry (52) and leased by the accused man Patrick Quirke (50) of Breanshamore, Tipperary. The prosecution claims that Mr Quirke murdered Mr Ryan so he could rekindle an affair with Ms Lowry. Mr Quirke has pleaded not guilty to Mr Ryan's murder.

On his second day of cross examination, Chief Supt Hayes also revealed that Mr Ryan's phone last pinged off a mast at 10.19am on the day he went missing. The mast is at Crogue Motors on the Cashel Road but he explained this does not mean the phone was immediately beside that location and agreed with Mr Staines that a phone at Fawnagowan could ping off that mast.

The trial continues in front of Justice Eileen Creedon and a jury of six men and six women.