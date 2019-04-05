South Tipperary General Hospital appeals to public to only attend its Emergency Department in real emergency due to overcrowding

South Tipperary General Hospital is appealing to members of the public to only attend its Emergency Department in case of a "genuine emergency" as it is currently experiencing overcrowding.

A statement issued by the Clonmel hospital this evening (Friday) said its Emergency Department has been coming under continuing pressure with increasing numbers of presentations for the last two weeks with a variety of complex needs .

"Management at the hospital is asking members of the public to only attend in the case of a genuine emergency, advising that, where possible, a GP or Caredoc out of hours service be consulted in the first instance.

"We are asking people to think about all their care and treatment options and keep our ED services for the patients who need them most.

"However, if members of the public are seriously injured or ill or are worried that your life is at risk the ED will assess and treat you as a priority.

"Staff and management are working to prioritise the discharge of patients as soon as possible where appropriate," the statement continued.

The management at STGH apologised for any inconvenience caused and assured the public that all clinical staff are working to improve patient flow within the hospital.