Sinn Féin's Ciara McCormack launches local election campaign in Thurles

Sinn Féin candidate Ciara McCormack launched her local election campaign last week in Hayes Hotel to a strong gathering of friends, family and supporters.

Chaired by Cllr Martin Browne of Cashel, the event also hosted Kerry TD and veteran republican, Martin Ferris, as guest speaker.

Mr Ferris paid tribute to Ms McCormack for her tireless ability to juggle her roles as a political activist, working on behalf of the homeless and as a mother of five children.

Ms McCormack stated that she was looking forward to engaging in a positive and energetic campaign, as well as debating the issues that affect us most on a local level: “a lot has changed in five years since the last local elections. The average private rent is nearly 33% higher and house prices have surpassed Celtic Tiger peak rates”.

“Increasing numbers of pensioners and lower-income families struggle with fuel poverty during the winter months. From issues such as these, to public services and local development; local politics affects us all on so many levels. We in Sinn Féin believe we can deliver a strong and progressive message, across the board, on all these issues and more.”