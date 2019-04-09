County Tipperary's Mullinahone Co-op hiring an experienced general manager

Mullinahone Co-op, working in conjunction with Optimize Recruitment, is seeking applications for an experienced general manager for their Eurotags Division, due to the upcoming retirement of their current divisional general manager.

As the role is in the area of livestock animal identification, it is essential that the successful candidate has a strong agricultural background coupled ideally with significant management experience of a competitive retail agri-business. This business has over 85,000 customers nationwide.

Skills required

Knowledge and understanding of the agriculture industry, especially the livestock sector is essential.

Experience of senior management in a sales and marketing position at both operational and executive levels would be preferable.

Self-motivated with a proven commercial record of developing and maintaining profitable sales in an agri-retail business environment.

Excellent communication and organisational skills are essential.

The successful individual will take ownership and full responsibility for the day-to-day management and future strategic development of the business and be responsible for representing the business in a professional, customer friendly manner and playing a leading role in promoting the business with a view to maximising market share.

Full details available upon request.

Contact

Job Ref Number: BW-18712. For additional information and a confidential discussion on this management opportunity, contact Brian Walsh on 056-7786631 or 086-8202188. Email Brian@optimizerecruitment.ie and visit for more information www.optimizerecruitment.ie.

All applications will be dealt with in the strictest confidence.

Closing date is April 30 at 5pm.