Rowers put in a twenty hour hour shift to help Clonmel mother get to Mexico

An amazing community rowed in behind a Clonmel mother with multiple sclerosis to help her reach her destination of Mexico this July to undergo stem cell treatment with an incredible show of support over the weekend.

Over two hundred and fifty family,friends and people from all over Clonmel and beyond participated in a 24 hour rowing marathon session in the Phoenix gym raising a phenomenal €31,000 and still counting.

Between them they rowed the length of Mexico,32,000 km , in their bid to make sure Sandra (Sanie ) Connolly is able to have the treatment this July.

The atmosphere, from 5pm on Friday until 5pm on Saturday when Sandra and her husband Paul rowed the final few kilometeres in the gym ,was just electric.

Phoenix members were joined by friends from Elevate, Fitness Freak and Clonmel Rowing Club during the row.

"It was unbelievable, to know there is so many people behind me and willing to put in so much hard work to get me to Mexico is so overwhelming.That so many people would get up out of their beds, leave work and give up their time to row to support me, I just don't know what to say, people are just amazing and the whole community is so wonderful" said Sandra.

The treatment in Mexico is Sandra's last hope of trying to stop the frightening progression of her multiple sclerosis and she is intent on travelling to Monterey to attend the renowned Clinica Ruiz in July.

Sandra is the youngest daughter of Brendan and Lily Connolly. She has two sisters Patricia and Libby and a brother Matthew.

She went to school in the Presentation Convent and was reared in Ballingarrane.

Married to Paul the couple, who live in Droimeala off the by pass, were married in 2007 and they have two boys Conor and Sean.

Among the rowers was Peadar Furlong, co-ordinator of the Sanie's Trust campaign set up in January who paid tribute to all involved who helped to make the weekend row such a momentous occasion.

"The feel good factor was palpable once the first rowers got us started.It was such a special occasion and everybody involved in the campaign are so grateful to all who took part for the manner in which they demonstrated such support for Sanie and to all who so kindly supported all of the rowers in such a generous way," said Peadar.

He thanked Paddy Coady and Dan Connolly of Phoenix gym who came up with the idea to help Sandra who has been a gym member for years.

official launch of Sanie's Trust