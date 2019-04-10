Man detained by gardai after firearm allegedly produced in Nenagh housing estate

A man was detained after a firearm was allegedly produced in an incident at a housing estate in Nenagh, local gardaí have confirmed.

A spokesman at the Nenagh station said the alleged incident occurred in Saint Joseph's Park at around 8.30pm on Tuesday of last week.

A file on the matter is being prepared for the DPP.

Gardaí in Nenagh are also investigating a claim that 'a weapon' was produced in an incident that occurred at approximately 2pm at Ballyvillane on Wednesday last.

Several gardaí rushed to the scene following the row. One male was said to have sustained injuries in an assault.