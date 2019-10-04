Burglars steal cast iron stove from Co. Tipperary home

Gardai are investigating the theft of a cast iron stove from a house in the New Inn area.

The house at Graigue, New Inn, which is undergoing renovations, was broken into between 4pm on Friday, March 29 and 12 noon last Tuesday, April 2.

Anyone who witnessed suspicious activity in the Graigue area anytime during that period or has information that may assist the gardai are requested to contact Cahir garda station at (052) 7441222.