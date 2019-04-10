Hiqa asked to carry out hospital safety audit on hospital serving Tipperary

Hiqa, the Health Information Quality Authority, has been urged to conduct a safety audit of University Hospital Limerick following revelations last week that up to 91 people were on trolleys on one day.

The call comes from Cllr Seamus Morris, who said that he was “deeply concerned for the safety of my constituents attending the Emergency Department”.

University Hospital Limerick covers the entire North Tipperary area as well as Limerick and County Clare.

And he pointed out that, in total, there were 120 patients on trolleys in hospitals that serve the Premier County on April 3. He said that the total was more than the five hospitals serving Dublin.

“I have already asked the fire service in Limerick to inspect the hospital to see if it is adhering to its fire safety commitments as it is not only a hospital for sick people and their families to attend, but it is also a workplace where the staff are entitled to a safe work environment,” said the Independent councillor.

He told Hiqa that he knew of a constituent who had spent five days on a trolley in Limerick.

“This is not the centre of excellence that we were promised when Nenagh and Ennis 24 hour A&Es were closed, and it is causing incredible hardship to my constituents,” said Cllr Morris.

Meanwhile, he said that he was aware that the fire service carried out an inspection on March 20, 2019, and he had now requested the HSE send him a copy of that report.

Cllr Morris has also asked the fire service for the report and wondered if their safety check was now obsolete due to the even higher numbers on trolleys than on the day the check was done.