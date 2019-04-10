Funeral details of former Rockwell College student Killian Roche, who died in Dubai

The funeral details of the late Killian Roche, who died suddenly in Dubai leaving behind a heartbroken fiancé, have been published.

Killian, who was a popular former school student of Rockwell College near Cashel, had just proposed to his partner, Fade Street star and model Emily MacKeogh, before he collapsed in a hotel in the Gulf State on weekend of March 30.

He was due to start a new life with her in Dubai in his new role as Head of Digital for Wavemaker for the Middle East and North Africa.

It's understood Killian died from either sudden adult death syndrome or a heart attack and an autopsy was carried out.

Consular assistance was provided to the family following the tragedy. The couple announced their engagement in February, with Emily announcing the news on her Instagram account. “My best friend asked me to marry him tonight and I said YES,” she told her 10,700 followers.

Killian is survived by his parents Brian and Christine, sisters Aisling and Niamh, Fiancé Emily MacKeogh, best pal Zeb, grandparents Mathew and Marjorie Roche, grandmother Maureen Gorman and his deceased grandad Christopher Gorman, aunts, uncles, cousins, extended family friends and colleagues.

A celebration of Killian’s beautiful and full life will be held in Dardistown Crematorium on Saturday, April 13, at 2pm. Family flowers only please, donations, in lieu, to Doctors Without Borders or The Kevin Bell Trust.