North Tipperary IFA to host farm safety event

North Tipperary IFA, Teagasc and Maxol have teamed up to host a farm safety event with a difference on Wednesday, April 17, from 12pm to 4pm at the Moran family farm Coorevin, Borrisokane.

The Moran family are bucking the trend in that we see a family partnership in a suckling and sheep enterprise at a time when there’s an exudus from the sector. The family has opened its farm to ag science students and to American tourists as a source of revenue.

They also have undertaken a substantial building project, demonstrating their belief that a viable income can be achieved

The event will include a junior event for 4-12 year olds driving Rolly tractors with prizes for children who display safe driving skills. There will be sand pits with Bruder Machinery and Siku Model Tractors, sponsored by Fun On The Farm

Alma Jordan, Agri Kids, will be on board to engage, educate and empower children to be our farm safety ambassadors through role play , fun and games.

Maloney’s pet farm will be present.

We also have a tractor simulator for students aged 16 and over, which gives them the opportunity to display safe driving skills and to compete with schools in the locality, with the prize of a trip to Farmhand for the winner and their classmates

Michael Conway, cardiologist, will speak on minding your health and well-being.

The day will also cover heights, safe handling of lubricants and pesticides and safe animal handling facilities.

This is a Teagasc KT event and will be an opportunity to raise awareness of safety through a fun family day.