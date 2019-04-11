Dualla drinking water notice lifted by Irish Water

Irish Water has confirmed that the Do Not Drink notice that was in place for the Dualla public water supply has now been lifted.

Customers in the area can now resume normal use of their water for drinking, food preparation and brushing teeth.

The lifting of the notice this afternoon follows consultation with the HSE and satisfactory monitoring results to confirm the new water supply is safe to drink.

“We are very pleased that this notice has now been lifted following remedial work by staff from Irish Water and Tipperary County Council, with support from the HSE,” said Duane O’Brien of Irish Water. “We would like to thank the local community for their patience and support while this work was carried out, and acknowledge the inconvenience they experienced as a result of this issue.”

The Do Not Drink Notice was put in place on Wednesday, April 3, as a precautionary measure following an increase in turbidity – or cloudiness - in the raw water source for the Dualla public water supply. The borehole which supplies the water is now back to full production following the completion of works on site.

Irish Water and the Local Authority / HSE Water Liaison Group will continue to meet and will review ongoing process control, monitoring and testing of the drinking water supply.

The Irish Water customer contact centre (1850-278 278) is available to answer customer queries in relation to this water notice.

Further information is available on the www.water.ie