Tipperary addiction and cancer support centres share in €912,684 thanks to Intel employees

Intel is celebrating the success of its 2018 Matching Grant initiative, rewarding 249 community organisations and schools from across Ireland, including two in County Tipperary, with a share of €912,684.

Aiseiri Cahir and Circle of Friends Cancer Support Centre Tipperary Town will receive funding totalling €6,455.

The Intel Involved Matching Grant Program encourages Intel employees to engage in outreach and volunteerism in their communities by supporting employees’ giving their time and talent to qualified non–profits organisations and schools. For every hour that is volunteered by an Intel employee at a school or qualified non–profit organisation, a donation or “match” of $10 is paid from the Intel Foundation directly to that organisation.

In 2018, Intel employees volunteered just over 102,000 hours that were eligible to be matched through this initiative, resulting in a payout of €912,684 ($1,024,406) for 249 recipient organisations who are spread across 21 different counties in Ireland.

Employees were recognised for these efforts at a special event held at the Springfield Hotel in Leixlip, which was attended by Minister for Business, Enterprise and Innovation, Heather Humphreys, Mayor of Kildare Seán Power, Intel Ireland general manager Eamonn Sinnott and a number of representatives from each of the recipient organisations.

The unique nature of this program is that it empowers employees to make a difference not only through their hours but also to reward their organisations with matched funding from the Intel Foundation.

This is the 11th year that Intel has implemented the current grant scheme and in that time more than €5.5 million has been donated to charities, schools, sports clubs, social initiatives and community schemes across Ireland. The total number of hours volunteered by employees during this times is the equivalent of having 25 people working full-time in the community for the full 11 years.