Co. Tipperary man promoted to lead Garda National Roads Policing Bureau

A New Inn garda has been appointed to the rank of superintendent with responsibility for the Garda National Roads Policing and Major Event Management Bureau.

Eddie Golden has been promoted from the rank of inspector to superintendent by Garda Commissioner Drew Harris as part of a major reshuffle of senior ranks in the force.

Supt Golden was stationed in Cahir before his promotion to Garda Headquarters in Dublin two weeks ago.

He joined the force in 1994 and has served in numerous stations throughout the country.

He is recognised for his wide knowledge of policing and well respected for his community engagement work in An Garda Siochana.

Supt Golden has been a strong advocate for road safety throughout his career, receiving a national Leading Light Award from the Road Safety Authority in 2016.

He is a a former Garda driving Instructor and is well known in Tipperary for his strong media presence offering road safety advice.

Supt Golden is the eldest son of Joe and Kitty Golden, who also have three other sons who are members of An Garda Siochána.

He holds a degree in public administration, an advanced diploma in juvenile justice from the Law School at Kings Inn and an honours masters degree in major emergency management from DCU.