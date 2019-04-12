Clonmel woman giving free grinds to Junior and Leaving Certificate students

A Clonmel woman is giving free grinds to Junior Certificate and Leaving Certificate students.

Alia Sheikh received 625 points in the Leaving Certificate last year, deciding to take a year out before continuing her studies.

“I am currently taking a gap year as I realise that once studies begin again, to have time will become a foreign concept and the opportunities to pursue hobbies and interests will become numbered. At present, I am participating in voluntary community work," she says.

The grinds take place on Saturday mornings in the building above the Zip Yard: Junior Certificate students from 11am-12pm and Leaving Certificate students from 12-2pm.

“As sixth year students edge closer to the final exams in June, I wish them the very best of luck in all their studies. Remember to eat well, sleep well and to get some exercise. But most importantly, remember that hard work always pays off," she adds.

Contact Alia on 086-3290112 for more information.