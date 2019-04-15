Sadness at death of popular Tipperary businessman and community activist Noel McNamara

Family and a large circle of friends are mourning the death of popular businessman, Noel McNamara.

Mr MacNamara, Hy-Brasil, Ardfinnan (E91 F348) died on Sunday, 14th April.

He was widely known in his native Ardfinnan, and in Clonmel where he ran Mack Cleaners with outlets in Parnell Street and Oakville shopping centre.

He was involved in many community activities in his beloved Ardfinnan with the interests of the village always at heart.

He was also a lifelong member of Clonmel Rotary Club, was club president in 1986/87 and was honoured for his commitment and service to the club with a Paul Harris Fellow award.

Club president Joe O’Sullivan paid glowing tribute to Noel for all his huge voluntary effort as a member of the club and being part of so many worthwhile projects over more than four decades.

Club members stood in silence at a Rotary lunch today (Monday) as a mark of respect to their former friend and colleague.

Noel died peacefully, surrounded by his loving family.

He is sadly missed by Babs, his beloved wife of 62 years, his children Brendan, Helen, John, Maurice, Aidan, Clare, and Collette, his daughters-in-law Maura, Deirdre, Mary, and Deirdre, his sons-in-law John, Colm, and Conal, twenty-three grandchildren, nieces, nephews, his wide circle of friends and staff.

His daughter Clare McNamara is a well known sports reporter with RTE.

Reposing at his home on Tuesday, 16th April, from 5pm until 8pm. Removal on Wednesday to the Holy Family Church, Ardfinnan, for Requiem Mass at 12 noon followed by burial in St. Finnian's Cemetery, Ardfinnan. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to St. Theresa's Hospital, Clogheen.