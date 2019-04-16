Roscrea's Megan King bids to be Offaly Rose of Tralee

Roscrea native Megan King is hoping to represent Co Laois in the annual Rose Of Tralee pageant.

Megan is a former student of Coláiste Phobal Roscrea, and is the daughter of Patsy and Bernard King. She will participate in the Laois stage of the 2019 Rose of Tralee which will take place in Castle Durrow on Good Friday, April 19, next.

Megan currently teaches third class at Our Lady’s Meadow Primary School in Durrow and lives in Borris-in-Ossory where the local community has given her great support. During her time at Colaiste Phobal, Roscrea, Megan was involved in many aspects of the school and was a head prefect for her final year in 2013.

Megan also worked as a student in Bernies Super Valu Roscrea where she has fond memories of all the staff and customers. Megan is wished ever success on the night by all her family, friends and supporters