Presentation to Liam Moloney, from the Clergy of Roscrea

Roscrea clergy have paid tribute to Liam Moloney whose many beautiful flower arrangements have decorated St Cronan’s Church over the years.

Liam Maloney was born in Dungar, and has looked after it faithfully all his life and still lives there.

Liam says he got his love for the beauty of flowers from his mother, who was formerly a member of the Church of Ireland. But he says his three sisters never learnt even to cut a flower, let alone embrace them.

Liam showed his talent at the age of eight or nine when he remembers helping decorate his grandmother’s grave and ever since he has adorned cemetery, house and church with intensity and industry. He began to help the late Mrs Breen to look after the church in Roscrea in the 1960’s and took over from there when she retired. The extended decoration of the church began with the Festival of Flowers and Light, a Redemptorist Retreat which remained an abiding memory for Fr Gardiner and for so many others.

Fr Tom Corbett said: “when I arrived in 2005 sadly Liam got the notion that the new PP didn’t like flowers. When the new PP heard this he knew that the artist in Liam would be uneasy, so thank God we had a chance to review the situation and Liam’s industry and talent have never ceased to impress over the years.

“Indeed since my first Christmas here I experienced the sense of expectation people have for the unveiling of what could justifiably be called the Roscrea equivalent of the Chelsea Flower Show, as the walls and the sanctuary were decorated with the lovely exhibitions of laurel, foxledge, euycalytus, gladioli, carnations and many other flowers unknown to me.”

Liam wishes to thank people of all denominations for their support and help over the years.