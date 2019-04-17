NTA moves to protect Tipperary bus routes welcomed by Jackie Cahill

Moves to extend the Local Link bus service to cover Tipperary villages dropped by bus operator JJ Kavanagh have been welcomed by Tipperary TD Jackie Cahill.

The company announced on its website that in order to introduce a faster service from Limerick to Dublin Airport it was bypassing Belmont Cross, Dalys Cross, Annaholty, Birdhill, Toomevara, Moneygall, Borris-In-Ossory, and Mountrath.

A number of local councillors and TDs met the National Transport Authority last week on the issue, following which Deputy Cahill said that he welcomed efforts by the NTA to ensure that bus passengers in North Tipperary were not left behind as a result of the change.

“I have been engaging with the NTA in recent weeks to ensure that people living in Toomevara, Birdhill, Moneygall, and Roscrea are not left without a bus service as a result of changes in current Limerick to Dublin airport service.

“The NTA has signalled that it will provide a new Local Link service from Roscrea to Nenagh, which will serve Shinrone, Cloughjordan, Moneygall and Toomevara. I am pleased that the authority recognised the need for a replacement service and I look forward to further engagements to ensure that this service is rolled out as soon as possible,” he said.

Deputy Cahill said that the Bus Éireann 323 service was also going to be resdesigned to improve frequency and to provide a regular service to Castleconnell, Birdhill, Ballina, Portroe and Nenagh.

“I will be working alongside the NTA, Local Link and the bus providers to ensure that these changes are implemented as swiftly as possible and with the minimum disruption to passengers,” said Deputy Cahill.