Borrisoleigh invites you to come along and say a Big Hello

Borrisoleigh Community Development Association is inviting people to come along to the village for a Big Hello on May 4 in the local community centre.

The Big Hello! is Ireland’s National Community Weekend, celebrating the great spirit of community that exists across the country.

Preceding the event in the community centre, Rathmoy Residents’ Association, in association with BCDA, is officially launching the Rathmoy Golden Mile Tree Trail. This event starts at 2pm. In conjunction with CM Signs of Thurles, signs have been erected along the Golden Mile with information and history of trees along the walk.

Dr.Aine Lynch of the National Parks and Wildlife Service and Tom Gallagher from Cabragh Wetlands, will be in attendance and will speak a little about the biodiversity of trees as the walkers move along. There will also be a seanchaí and historian to guide us through some of the very interesting stories of Rathmoy.

At the end of the walk, there will be quick quiz to test your knowledge of what you have learned. Afterwards everyone is invited to join in The Big Hello! at 4pm in the community centre.