Tipperary musician caught with cocaine at music festival appears before court

A 40-year-old Mullinahone, County Tipperary, musician caught in possession of €20 worth of cocaine at a music festival last August has been directed by a judge to make a €500 contribution to Carrick-on-Suir District Court poor box.

Evan Grace from Jamestown, Mullinahone, was one of four men who pleaded guilty at Carrick Court's latest sitting to possessing small quantities of illegal drugs at the All Together Now Festival at the Curraghmore Estate in Portlaw on August 4 last year.

The other three men, two of whom were from Dublin and one from Arklow, Co. Wicklow, were also given chances by Judge Terence Finn to avoid a criminal record by paying a €500 contribution to the court poor box.

Mr Grace was one of two musicians in the group prosecuted for having drugs at the festival.

Garda John Downey said Gda. Ryan found the cocaine on Mr Grace at the festival at 11.30pm on the date in question. He co-operated with the gardai.

Defence solicitor Aidan Leahy said his client was a full-time musician with no previous convictions, who travelled abroad a lot.

On hearing Mr Grace's profession and that another of the defendant's was also a musician, Judge Finn quipped that he had the "makings of a band".

He gave him until the Carrick Court sitting of May 16 to pay the court poor box donation.