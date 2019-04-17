€500 contribution to court poor box for Tipperary man caught with €5 worth of cannabis

A young Carrick-on-Suir, County Tipperary, man caught with €5 worth of cannabis has been given a chance by a district court judge to avoid a conviction for drugs possession by making a €500 contribution to Carrick-on-Suir District Court poor box.

Judge Terence Finn directed Ben O'Shea of Newtown Manor, Faugheen, to make donation after his solicitor Eamonn Hayes pleaded that the apprentice blocklayer was anxious to preserve his clean record.

Garda John Downey told the court that the small quantity of cannabis was found on Mr O'Shea by Gda. Ryan who searched him at St Nicholas Park in Carrick-on-Suir at 12.15am on October 13 last year. He co-operated with the gardaí.

Mr Hayes requested the court to consider an "alternative regime of penalty" to a formal conviction and pointed out that his client's early plea of guilty meant this case had given gardai the least level of bother.

Judge Finn adjourned the case to Carrick-on-Suir District Court sitting of May 16 for payment of the court poor box donation.