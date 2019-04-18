Iconic Cahir Castle movie backdrop

Cahir International Social Club, in partnership with Samson Films, showed “Once” on Thursday April 11 at the Banquet Hall of Cahir Castle

The iconic setting of the castle served as the perfect backdrop to this, a modern-day musical filmed on the streets of Dublin. The songs from the movie, including “Falling Slowly”, were beautifully performed. The movie was a great success where people from across the community came together for the evening. We plan to show more movies throughout the year and we believe there is scope for an international film series. These movies will represent the cultural diversity of Cahir.

Other events will also run throughout the year as part of the Cahir International Social Club with the next get-together is on May 9 in the Shamrock Lounge at 7.30pm. This evening is open to everyone and will be an opportunity to have a chat and a laugh.