Bench at Killinan cemetery, Thurles in memory of the late Denis Callanan is blessed

The bench was launched at the Dawn Mass this morning just outside Thurles

The brave souls who rose early for Dawn Mass at Killinan Cemetery, just outside Thurles witnessed the blessing of a new bench in memory of the late Denis Callanan who died a few months ago.

Denis was known to all who visited Killinan Cemetery and was responsible, along with others, for keeping the burial ground in ship shape for many many years. It was a tremendous source of pride to him and he would certainly be thrilled to be remembered in this manner by his people.

Family and friends of the late Denis Callanan pictured at the blessing of the seat in his memory at Killinan Cemetery, this morning.

The seat was blessed by Rev Father James Purcell, PP, Thurles during the Dawn Mass which say many parishioners rise in darkness to celebrate Easter Sunday. The Dawn Mass is one of the highlights of the Thurles celebrations and though fog greeted those who attended, it did nothing to dampen the spirits of the congregation, many of whom make the celebration one of their annual pilgrimages.