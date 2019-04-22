Comedy Dinner Theatre comes to the Brian Ború bar in Cashel

Comedy Dinner Theatre is coming to the Brian Boru Bar in Cashel starting on Friday May 10.

Written and directed by Paul Maher, the show will involve three one act comedies featuring local actors Liam O’Maoldhomhnaigh, Karen O’Connor and Marie Lonergan, assisted by Yuliya Shilnikova, a music teacher from Ukraine now based in Cashel, who also provides piano accompaniment.

The plays are The Boy From Ardmayle, a trashy romantic comedy with the music of Joe Dolan, and I am Marriage Counsellor of Poland with Yuliya Shilnikova in the title role.

In the other play, entitled Our Lady of Consequences, Liam O’Maoldhomhnaigh is the piano tuner’s nephew, while Yuliya as a Countess with a piano and a past both of which she plays equally well.

Each half of the show lasts about 40 minutes.

A two-course dinner will be served at the interval during which Ms Shilnikova will play classical piano from Bach, Chopin, Beethoven and Mozart.

The show is presented by Dreamtime Theatre (with funding assistance from the Arts Office of Tipperary County Council) on Fridays May 10, 17, 24 and 31, starting at 7.30pm in the Brian Boru Bar, Main Street Cashel, next to the post office. Tickets are €25. Booking is essential at 062 63381. Any queries to Paul Maher 087 4135228 or pmaher999@gmail.com.