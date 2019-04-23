Local election candidates’ public meeting in Roscrea - RCDC 

Roscrea Community Development Council (RCDC) will host a 'meet the candidates' public meeting in the Abbey Hall, Roscrea on Thursday, May 16, at 8pm for local election candidates for the Roscrea/Templemore Electoral area.

The local elections take place on May 24 and there are four seats for the Roscrea/Templemore Electoral Area. The successful four candidates will then represent the Roscrea/Templemore area on the Thurles/Templemore Municipal Authority and will represent the Roscrea Templemore Area also on Tipperary County Council.

RCDC says it is the "most important for the future development of Roscrea and district that it has the best possible representation on the local authority and County Council and therefore it urges a large crowd from Roscrea and district to come to the Abbey Hall at 8pm on Thursday, May 16, to listen to each candidates’ plans for Roscrea and District for the next five years and to question them as to the priorities for the town and district."

John Lupton, RCDC chairman, reminds that “only a very short period ago we had a Public Meeting on the future provision for long term stay residents at the Dean Maxwell Home in the context of the HSE statement that from 2021 there will be no such provision at the Dean Maxwell Home.

"It is a basic right that people from Roscrea and district should live out their lives in Roscrea and it is reasonable to expect that those presenting themselves for election as County Councillors for Roscrea and district for the next five years would have a detailed strategy as to how the people of Roscrea will be assured that they will continue to have within Roscrea that unique long term stay facility which was and is Dean Maxwell post 2021.

"Rather than speaking in generic terms, the people of Roscrea will want to know where the candidates stand on the specifics, for it is the specifics which will determine the type of town we’ll see develop over the next five years. If the specifics are ignored the development of Roscrea will be ignored”.

Each candidate will have a maximum of five minutes at the beginning of the meeting to outline why people should vote for them. There will then be an open forum in which those in attendance will have the opportunity to question candidate(s) or give their comments.

At the end of the meeting, each candidate will be given a maximum of three minutes to summarise their message to the people of Roscrea and district as to why people should vote for them. If a member of the public would prefer to write out their question and have it read out they can hand same on the night to the RCDC Secretary, or, submit beforehand c/o of the Abbey Hall.