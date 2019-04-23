Increased funding for Tipperary family resource centres welcomed

Independent TD Mattie McGrath was welcomed the announcement that four Family Resource Centres (FRCs) in Co. Tipperary will share in an increased funding allocation for the Programme in 2019. Deputy McGrath was speaking after the Minister for Children and Youth Affairs, Katherine Zappone announced that she is to increase the total national allocation for the 110 FRCs Programme to €18 million:

“I want to welcome this additional €1.5 million for 2019 which will bring the total national fund to just over €18million.

We have four excellent Family Resource Centres here in Tipperary that do fantastic work all year round. It is high time that that an increase was allocated to support the work they do for vulnerable communities and children in need.

As I understand it, the additional €1.5 million in funding will be used to Increase core funding by 5% to each of the four FRC’s at Spafield in Cashel, The Millennium FRC in Glengoole; Three Drives in Tipp town and North Tipperary Community Service FRC in Nenagh.

I have asked the Minister to clarify if she will also support increased funding to allow the employment of more Family Support Workers.

At present she is only allocating one additional Family Support Worker in each of the 17 Tusla geographical areas.

I am also asking her to insure that support is given to ensure that the slight increase in funding is not swallowed up by spiralling insurance costs and other operational expenses outside the control of the FRCs themselves.

The money must go where it is needed and that is directly into the communities that the FRCs serve on a daily basis,” concluded Deputy McGrath.