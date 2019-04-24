Recovery mass to be said for two people hospitalised after Clonmel accident

A mass will be said tonight in Clerihan to pray for the recovery of the two people injured in an accident just outside Clonmel on Easter Sunday.

A motorcyclist and a young woman who was riding a horse were both injured and hospitalised after the accident which occurred near Ferryhouse at around 12pm.

They were both local and were out on the beautiful Sunday morning enjoying leisurely pursuits.The middle aged man was out for a spin on his vintage motorcycle and the young woman was part of a group out riding horses.

The mass will be celebrated tonight (Wednesday 24th by Father Enda Brady.

The accident came after widespread shock and grief had engulfed Clonmel following an horrendous week on the roads which has claimed two lives and caused serious injuries to two others.



The previous Wednesday, on a stretch of road closer to the Kilheffernan Roundabout on the N24 outside Clonmel, fifty five year old Orlando Di Ruzza, died when his car collided with a truck.

Two days prior to that, 21 year old Jake Anderson lost his life when the car he was driving collided with a truck on the Cahir side of Clonmel.



