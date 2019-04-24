Cashel library announces an exciting line-up of events and workshops for May, Bealtaine calendar

Cashel library has announced an exciting line-up for its May Bealtaine 2019 season.

Line dancing taster class on May 2 at 2.30pm. Contact 062 63825.

May 2, 9, 28, beginners' bridge classes with Catherine O’Dowd. Time: 10.30pm - 12pm.

Enjoy the Cashel Community School choir. Time 11am on May 7.

Talk by author Suzanne Winterly on May 7 at 7pm.

Bee keeping - talk by Gerry Ryan, on May 15 at 2.30pm

Beginners’ calligraphy with Marguerite Keating on May 21 at 11am

Wax lyrical - comedy sketches, May 22 at 11am

Antiques/collectables, valuations, May 23, at 10.35am

Tin whistle lesson for beginners with Anthony Condron, enjoy a lesson by Killinan Whistlers, on May 28 at 6.30pm.

Meanwhile, come along this April and enjoy an exhibition by Amy Guilfoyle in Cashel library, entitled Solus.

Amy Geraldine Elizabeth Guilfoyle (A.G.E.G Artist) is an Irish visual /conceptual/performance artist/photographer. Amy is originally from Birr Co Offaly and at present is based in Co Limerick. She has been creating art since 2011 when she studied art at Abbeyleix FEC Co Laois. To date Amy has taken part in 18 group shows around Ireland and abroad, and exhibited 15 solo exhibitions. Amy’s exhibition, Solus, at Cashel Library exhibits digitally enhanced colourful circular images. This type of photography is known as abstract expressionism photography. These circles are an expressions of emotions, each image was created on a different day reflecting different moods.

The circular shape of the images gives a sense of completeness which encompasses all space and time, as there is no beginning or no end to the circle, the circle is an unbroken line, this shape is connected to femininity, love, energy and power.

The colours the artist used throughout can create positive energy and bring about different emotions for the viewer. No two pieces are the same, each has its own story hidden within the circle, a story of transformation.

The artist is passionate about the work she creates and aspires to inspire others to create also. Solus will remain on display from April 1 until April 30. All welcome to come and view the exhibition while on display. All work on display will be for sale.