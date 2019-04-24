Jail for Templemore man who ‘fell into old habits’

A Templemore man who smashed a van window and verbally abused a garda, was given three prison sentences totalling eight months, at Thurles district court.

A previous court heard how Noel McLoughlin, of 15 Railway View, Templemore, was involved in a number of incidents in the town relating to criminal damage and public order.

On November 6, 2018, an injured party was in Templemore overnight, and his van was in the area of Church Street, Templemore. The victim later found his van was damaged, and its front window smashed.

Gardaí later charged Noel McLoughlin with criminal damage, which consisted of damage to the front passenger window of a green Peugeot Partner van.

In a separate incident, gardaí were called to a disturbance on November 16, 2018, at Railway View, Templemore. Mr McLoughlin was in an “agitated state” in a dispute with another male. Garda Kevin Joyce directed Mr McLoughlin to leave the area several times but he failed to do so.

Mr McLoughlin was also charged with being threatening and abusive at Templemore Demesne on February 26 this year.

A garda received a report of banging on the door of a house. Mr McLoughlin was found on the side of the road, “shouting obscenities and threats”.

On February 27 this year, gardaí were called to a rear door of Thurles shopping centre, on the Slievenamon road in the town. Mr McLoughlin was reported to be “shouting at security staff”. A garda met Mr McLoughlin, who was intoxicated.

Mr McLoughlin told the garda: “f**k off, stop asking me stupid questions.”

He was arrested and charged with being intoxicated in public, and with being threatening and abusive.

Mr McLoughlin has 56 previous convictions, including for theft, criminal damage, getting into a motorised vehicle without permission, assault, and for public order matters.

Solicitor Colin Morrissey said McLoughlin, 28, had been out of trouble for the last two years, and was over and back to Wales, landscaping. “He is recovering from his addiction issues,” Mr Morrissey told Judge Elizabeth MacGrath.

“He had been working in Wales where his children reside, and slipped back into old habits.” Mr McLoughlin is currently serving a custodial sentence, and has a release date of May 30.

Mr McLoughlin “unfortunately found himself back before the court.” At this stage of his life, McLoughlin believes he can put his past behind him, added Mr Morrissey. “He apologises. His behaviour was simply not good enough.”

Judge MacGrath noted that the criminal damage was put at €300, and the contents of a victim impact statement.

“These crimes do have an impact on people,” said the judge.

Mr McLoughlin was sentenced to three terms of imprisonment, one period of four months, and two periods of two months, with other matters being taken into account.

The judge allowed these sentences to run concurrently, and backdated the sentences to start from April 2 last.