Tipperary community united in grief for Fr Abe Kennedy

The communities of Fethard and Loughrea were united in grief this week following the sudden passing of popular parisg priest Fr Abe Kennedy.

Fr Abe, as he was affectionately known, died this Tuesday, April 23, in the presence of his loving family and under the sensitive care of the Staff of St Lawrence's Ward, Beaumont Hospital.

He was parish priest of Abbey-Duniry, Loughrea, County Galway.

Fr Abe was predeceased by his father Sean, and mother Angela. Deeply missed by his sisters Mary and June, their partners Marc and Tom, his nieces Clodagh and Audrey, nephews Bill and Mark, grandnieces Laura, Jess, Becky, Caoimhe and Ellie, grandnephew Kealan, Bishop Kirby and the priests of the Diocese of Clonfert.

Fr Abe will be an enormous loss to his extended family, large circle of friends, the parish of Abbey-Duniry and communities in Portumna and Fethard.

Following reposal on Tuesday in the Church of the Holy Family, Duniry, he will repose this Wednesday from 10am, with Mass at 2pm, followed by further reposal until 5 pm.

Funeral Mass in Fethard Parish Church on Thursday, April 25, at 12 noon, with burial afterwards in Calvary Cemetery, Fethard.