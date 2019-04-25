Plans underway to bring international film series to County Tipperary

County Tipperary's Cahir International Social Club, in partnership with Samson Films, showed Once at the banquet hall of Cahir Castle recently.

The iconic setting of Cahir Castle served as the perfect backdrop for the modern-day musical filmed on the streets of Dublin. The songs from the movie including Falling Slowly were beautifully performed. The movie was a great success, with people from across the community coming together for the evening.

More movies are being planned and organisers believe there is scope for an international film series. These movies will represent the cultural diversity of Cahir.

The next get-together is on May 9 in the Shamrock Lounge at 7.30pm. This evening is open to everyone and will be an opportunity to have a chat and a laugh.