Mayor to present Loreto students’ petition calling for Clonmel to become a Fairtrade town to Clonmel Borough District meeting 

A petition calling for Clonmel to be designated a Fairtrade town was presented to Mayor of Clonmel Borough Cllr Richie Molloy when he attended a Sustainability Expo at the town's Loreto Secondary School.

Cllr Molloy will present the petition collected by Loreto students to Clonmel Borough District councillors and management at their May monthly meeting. He will also table a motion calling on the Council to apply for Clonmel to become a Fairtrade town.

"That will be the start of the process of making Clonmel a Fairtrade town. I want to thank all the students who signed the petition," he told the Sustainability Expo in the school's Tinsley Hall.

The mayor commended the Loreto students for showing leadership in organising the Expo and in campaigning not only on Fairtrade but on climate change and reducing the use of single use plastics.

In the run up to the local elections, Cllr Molloy urged students to tell canvassing candidates about the Sustainability Expo and the issues raised at it in order for them to also become election issues.

The petition was presented to Cllr Molloy by Orlaith Nugent of the school's Development Education Group and Iza Dullin of the Green School Committee.

Orlaith Nugent told the conference that students have been working on two main sustainability projects - becoming a Fairtrade school and eliminating single use plastics in the school.

She said they have sent off an application seeking to be designated a Fairtrade school and are awaiting news.

Loreto students have also distributed leaflets and stickers inviting other schools to become involved in Fairtrade, which is about supporting products ranging from coffee to chocolate produced in developing countries by workers who benefit from higher wages and better working conditions because their employers have signed up to the movement.

The pollution caused by the excessive use of plastics in our everyday lives and the imperative to prevent climate change were the main issues addressed by guest speakers Green Party Senator and former Greenpeace activist Grace O'Sullivan, FG MEP Seán Kelly, LIT lecturer Mike Maunsell and Laura Cahill of World Wise Global Schools.

Loreto headgirl Anna Carey and deputy headgirl Daire Davern spoke about the 17 sustainable development goals set by a UN summit of world leaders in 2015 aimed at preventing climate change over a period of 15 years.

Four years have passed since that conference and time was ticking away, they told the conference. They had 11 years to get things right as there was no planet B. Action was needed now to deliver these 17 goals, they said.

A film shown at the Expo highlighted the devastating environmental impact of plastic waste in our oceans.

Loreto Green School Committee member Doireann O'Sullivan said the school eliminated single use plastic bottles by taking a number of simple steps including installing extra drinking water taps in the school, encouraging students to bring in their own re-usable water bottles which they can refill in the school and providing labelled water cups to those who forget to bring their bottles.

These measures have led to a dramatic reduction in the amount of plastics waste the school produces.

"It was so easy and simple. Once you buy a re-usable bottle you don't need the single use ones. I think it's critical that other schools do this," said Doireann, who is a Junior Cert student.

Principal Anne McGrath said the school's cleaners report that cleaning the school doesn't take as long as before the new policy was introduced as they don't have to clear up half full and empty bottles discarded around the campus.

The Expo also showcased local businesses producing and selling environmentally friendly products, environmentally sustainable initiatives like a clothes swap shop and making beeswax wraps to replace cling film and foil. There were also home made games and quizzes.

One of the most popular Expo attractions with students was an electric Hyundai car from Barlo's Motors.

Ms McGrath said the Expo was organised by the school's Green School, Development Education and Model UN committees and involved months of intensive planning and hard work.