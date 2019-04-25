Owners of vacant Tipperary commercial properties need evidence to get rates rebate

The owners of vacant commercial properties will only get a vacancy rates rebate if they provide evidence that the property is available for rent or is closed for refurbishment, Tipperary County Council has stated.

Where a vacancy relief (rebate) is sought, one of the key requirements is that the owner must provide evidential confirmation that the property is available for rent or is closed for the purpose of refurbishment.

The County Council statement was issued after March4Tipp highlighted the level of rates relief granted concerning vacant properties in the town.

Director of Services for Economic Development Pat Slattery stated that the council had a number of incentive schemes to assist property owners to restore and reuse vacant properties. He also confirmed that the council was constantly engaging with owners to seek reuse of vacant units, and where vacant properties are not being made available for reuse through sale or rent, the council will proceed to seek full payment of commercial rates.

A Tipperary County Council statement on the matter outlined the rates relating to Tipperary Town for 2018. Rates amounted to €1,456,135, based on 465 individually rated properties. Vacancy relief was granted in the amount of €283,930 in 2018, relating to 124 properties.

These were granted in accordance with Section 14 of the Local Government Act, 1946, which authorises the local authority to grant a relief where it is satisfied that the property has been vacant either for the purposes of refurbishment and repair, or the owner has been unable to obtain a suitable tenant.

There were also reliefs of €31,928 granted in respect of Community/Voluntary Groups and €1,766 in respect of Non-Profit Organisations in 2018

Finance administrative officer Peter Cleary stated: “Of the 124 premises in Tipperary Town that are vacant, four properties receive a rebate over €10,000, a further 15 receive rebates of between €3,000 and €10,000 and all remaining 105 properties receive a rebate of less than €3,000. Therefore, the majority of the premises in Tipperary Town that benefit from a vacancy relief consist of former small shops, pubs and former businesses.”

Head of Finance Liam McCarthy stated that “if the council was to amend the current practice of rates relief, the change would apply to all businesses and would most likely cause the greatest impact on small property owners.”

He also pointed out that “where properties are vacant and are not actively being made available for reuse through lease or sale, these properties may be subject to part or full payment of rates.”