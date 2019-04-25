An Post Thurles move is happening as Cahill accuses the company of heading to privitisation

The CEO of An Post has written to the Chairman of the Save Our Square Action group, Cllr Jim Ryan informing him that the move of the post office from Liberty Square to Thurles Shopping Centre is happening.

Furthermore, An Post is now trying to have a bus stop included close to Thurles Shopping Centre to facilitate people coming into Thurles.

In a letter to Cllr Ryan seen by Tipperarylive.ie Mr David McRedmond states that renovating of the post office in Liberty Square was cost prohibitive, and it is the policy of An Post to locate where they believe footfall is highest. Acknowledging a disagreement in footfall figures, the CEO still claimed an 18% footfall year-on-year at Thurles Shopping Centre, hence the move.

An Post is now seeking to have a dedicated number of ground floor parking spaces in Thurles Shopping Centre dedicated to post office users, and are also exploring the possibility of a bus drop off/pick-up on Slievenamon Road.

"While I understand that this is not the outcome you were looking for, we believe that this is the right decision and will be a good move both for An Post and our customers in Thurles," Mr McRedmond said, adding that the plans for the new Post Office will be on display very soon.

Cllr Ryan has said that the fight continues and Ministerial intervention is now the only show in town when it comes to saving Thurles Post Office in Liberty Square. "We are again calling on our two TD's to put pressure on the Minister to resolve this. The committee will be meeting early next week to discuss our next move," Cllr Ryan said.

Meanwhile, Thurles TD Jackie Cahill has said that the plans by An Post to move the post office branch in Thurles is one move in an overall plan by FG to privatise An Post.

Deputy Cahill said:Following intensive lobbying on this issue over many weeks and following a number of discussions with an Post management and sources close to the Government it is very clear to me that the plan is to sell An Post. It is very clear now that the CEO is protecting his balance sheet by not investing in the Liberty Square premises and moving to the Shopping Centre while leaving the listed building as an asset on the balance sheet. The ultimate objective of the board, in conjunction with the Government, is to sell An Post in the coming years and this cannot be allowed to happen. I intend, along with my Party FF, to fight any moves to realise the states asset which will ultimately be bad business for the state and bad news for the work force of An Post"

Cahill went on to say that the fight to keep the Post Office on Liberty Square will go forward, pressure will continue on the Minister to intervene and the management of An Post will be forced to financially justify their decision to move the Thurles branch at a Dail Committee in the coming weeks.