Tipperary election hopeful calls for freeze on rates in Nenagh

Fine Gael local election candidate Conor Delaney is calling on Tipperary County Council to freeze rates in Nenagh for six months after the current road resurfacing work is complete.

The former town councillor is also calling for free parking in all on-street and off-street car parks every weekend (Friday to Sunday) for three months to help local shops kickstart their business.

Mr Delaney said that he had written to the town’s director of services requesting an update on a time scale for the completion of all roadworks in Nenagh and once this was obtained that a plan be put in place to help businesses.

“During my recent business survey in Nenagh a number of business owners predicted that they would be closed in two to three years if something wasn’t done for them. The time has now come for Nenagh district councillors and Tipperary County Council to start taking business owners concerns seriously,” he said.