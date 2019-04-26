Cashel library announces exciting May line-up

Cashel library has announced a busy line-up of events and workshops for the month of May.

On May 2, 9, and 28, from 10.30am to 12pm, join us for bridge workshops with Catherine O’Dowd, suitable for regular players and beginners.

Brush up your bridge skills - competitive bidding, defence, declarer play and much more. Want to learn to play bridge or improve your game book your place now.

This is an excellent opportunity to meet new people, learn new skills and play a lot of bridge.

Thursday,May 2 at 2.30pm. Dust off your hats and boots and get ready! Line dancing taster class with Ray Cahill. Booking essential.

Tuesday May 7, 11.15am. Come enjoy the beautiful voices of the Cashel Community School Choir as they sing some well known songs.

Tuesday, May 7 at 7pm. Suzanne Winterly, author of The Neglected Garden will talk about self-publishing, and how it's never too late to be a writer.

Make sure to take this opportunity to meet Suzanne and hear how it all started for her. The Neglected Garden is a stand alone romantic suspense novel seeded with intrigue. If you like gutsy heroines, enigmatic heroes, and twists you won't see coming, then you’ll love Suzanne Winterly’s captivating garden mystery.

Wednesday, May 15, 2.30pm. All things BEES! Jerry Ryan will give a talk on bees, beekeeping and honey .

Thursday May 16, 11a.m drum dance intergenerational event – enjoy a rhythm based 2hr session – sure to keep you stimulated and smiling. Let’s make some noise.

Tuesday, May 21, 11am. Beginners calligraphy with Marguerite Keating. Our task is write clear fine letters and place them properly. Try some calligraphy and learn to paint words.

Thursday, May 23, 11am. Wax Lyrical - comedic sketches with Tim Joe Mcgrath, Johnny Looby, Sean O’Duibhir. These will be laced with one-liners guaranteed to have you in stitches. May include some mockumentary sketch parodies.

Tuesday , May 28, 6.30 pm. Tin whistle for beginners. Learn some basic tunes with Anthony Condron. Afterwards enjoy a performance by the Killinan Whistlers. Booking essential.

Wednesday, May 29, from 10.30am to 12pm - antiques/ collectables. Bring along your item or an image of your image and Kevin from The Antique Shop will give you an idea of its value. Booking essential