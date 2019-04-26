Refresh Thurles Tidy Towns group - Spring clean up

On Sunday April 28, 9am - noon - we will be doing a clean up on the Mill Road between the Anner roundabout to Brady’s Mill. It might be possible to do a clean up on the lane from the four estates to the Mill Road and another segment from the four estates towards corner at Inc Salon. We can provide litter pickers, bags, gloves and hi vis. Please get in touch if you can help for an hour or two. 087 270 1689.

Refresh Thurles Photography Competition 2019.

Our competition last year was a great success so we will run it again this year. The theme is Thurles and the task is to capture Thurles in an image. There will be 4 categories as per last year - U12, u18, U55 and seniors. Thanks to Friar Street Photo Station for facilitating the competition. Closing date is May 13 so get your cameras/phones clicking. Image must have been taken this year and within 6km of Thurles.

Town and Village Renewal Scheme 2019.

Do you have a great idea but need funding? - please check out the Tipperary County Council website and submit an expression of interest form by Monday April 29.. Projects typically make an area better for residents, businesses or visitors.

SuirFest in June

As part of our Suirfest River celebration in June we are looking for stories of people in Thurles using the river - for pleasure or business - all stories welcome.

Refreshthurles@gmail.com Tel 087 270 1689 Facebook at Refresh Thurles @ThurlesTidy on Twitter.