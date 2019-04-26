Minister launches Tipperary Best Practice Guidelines for Cluster Housing Schemes in Rural Villages

Tipperary County Council was delighted to welcome Minister of State for Housing and Urban Development Damien English to officially launch the Design and Best Practice Guidelines for Cluster Housing Schemes in Rural Villages.

Rural villages have for generations been at the heart of rural communities as places for people to live, to work and to come together as a community. Tipperary is a county with over 120 villages, stretching from Ardfinnan to Terryglass, many of which are facing challenges through a decline in their population and a loss of services and businesses.

“The elected members of the council identified the regeneration of the villages as a top priority in our County Development Plan and have worked closely with the planning section in identifying solutions which support rural development and meet the needs of rural communities," said cathaoirleach of Tipperary County Council Cllr Mattie Ryan.

The cluster guidelines form part of a number of proactive policy initiatives introduced by Tipperary County Council, which aim to revitalise our rural villages. The guidelines seek to facilitate and support low density housing and serviced sites in our villages, to provide options for young people to build their own homes or our older population the opportunity to downsize and to move to villages where services are close to hand.

The guidelines were prepared by Tipperary County Council and a multi-disciplinary team led by Kenneth Hennessey Architects. They provide a five step approach to design and developing cluster housing schemes, providing advice from choosing the right site to solutions for waste water treatment systems and landscaping. The guidelines have placed a particular focus on case studies which provide practical advice on design, engineering issues and landscaping and how schemes can be enhanced by using the natural and built features of the site.

Chief executive of Tipperary County Council Joe MacGrath acknowledged the work of Minister English and his department under Project Ireland 2040 and of communities throughout Tipperary in implementing projects supported by national funding schemes. “Project Ireland 2040 has also encouraged local authorities to bring forward ideas and solutions to address national issues. The revitalisation of villages is one of its key objectives, and we feel that this document through the promotion of residential schemes tailored for rural housing needs can make a lasting contribution in supporting rural communities," he said.

Minister English acknowledged that the future viability of our rural villages is one of the most important challenges for national and local policy makers, stakeholders and communities. The minister spoke of the importance of local authorities in delivering the National Planning Framework at a local level and commended the elected members and the council staff in taking a leading role in developing these guidelines. "We need innovative initiatives like these guidelines to breathe life back into our villages and rural communities," he said.

Tipperary County Council is currently working on putting the guidelines into practice through the development of a demonstrator project at Kilsheelan, with the ambition of providing options for people to design their own home in our rural villages. The Design and Best Practice for Cluster Guidelines can be found on www.tipperarycoco.ie and further information is available from Tipperary County Council’s planning section.