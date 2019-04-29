Tipperary students triumph at Young Economist of the Year Awards

Four months of hard work from Rockwell College, County Tipperary, students bore fruit with the announcement of the Young Economist of the Year Awards.

Rockwell College students won a silver and three gold medals. Dylan Shaw won the national silver medal in the Central Bank competition for his essay on Ireland's economic growth. Leah McGarry and Padraic Clark won gold in the team category for their essay based food wastage. Varvara Artiuk won the Senior International Economics Award for her essay on Russian foreign policy, while Sihoo Kim won the Senior Human Behavioural Economics Award for his study on consumer behaviour.

Rockwell economics teacher Pat Egan said the group "deserve their success for their endeavour and in particular how they co-operated so well together and encouraged each other as the closing date approached".

Deputy principal Michael Doyle congratulated all involved and spoke of recent success in the competition, with Dara Murphy winning gold in 2017 and Ben McDonald winning silver in 2018. The prizes will be presented at an awards ceremony in UCD on May 2. All gold medal winners are in contention to be picked to represent Ireland at the International Olympiad in St Petersburg, Russia, this summer.