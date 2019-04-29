Rockwell Rovers GAA club brings The Chaser quiz challenge to Cashel

Rockwell Rovers GAA Cub will host the new nationwide show The Chaser as their major fundraiser for this year in Halla Na Féile on Sunday next, May 5.

The Chaser is run on a nationwide scale by Tipperary company, Pallas Marketing. Each of the six contestants selected can win €1,500 at the show on Sunday of the May Bank Holiday weekend. Contestants are drawn from the audience and answer seven questions with four possible answers valued at €100, €200, €300, €400, €600, €800, €1,000.

The underlined amounts in red are milestones – contestants must choose after each question if they wish to bank the amount won or take another question. Contestants have two lifelines, ‘ask the audience’ and 'take one' which will reduce the number of answers by one. Each lifeline can be used once.

Contestants then take the amount won to face the Chaser. They start on step 5 and the Chaser starts on step 7. The Chaser will offer 150% of amount won to take a step nearer or 30% of amount won to take a step nearer home. Rockwell Rovers has selected local club stalwarts John Hally, Conor English and Breda Lacy O’Connor as the Club Chasers to save the funds for Rockwell Rovers. Every ticket holder has a chance of being picked to compete, or to nominate someone else to play on their behalf.

Mary Newman Julian from the local organising committee said that the proceeds from this fundraiser will go towards the redevelopment of Rockwell Rovers GAA Club facilities and added: ‘We are very grateful to all the businesses, both locally and nationally who have come on board to advertise and exhibit with the Chaser on May 5. Tickets for the show which will be €20 and there is a discount for families or groups with four tickets available for €50. Tickets are available on the ticket hotline 085 2359595 or from any committee member.

Tickets are expected to sell out in advance and will not be on sale at the door on the night, so people are encouraged to purchase their tickets early.” Andy Hennessy, chairperson of the development committee paid special thanks to the hard-working committee for all their help and said if any company wished to support the event they should contact any committee member or email rockwellroversdevelopment@gmail.com. See also our Rockwell Rovers GAA facebook page or www.rockwellrovers.tipperary.gaa.ie for more information