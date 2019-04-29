Thank you from the Cashel Daffodil day committee for raising €22,807

Firstly, and most importantly, Cashel's Daffodil Day committee would like to begin by thanking all the volunteers, old and new, who worked tirelessly both on Daffodil Day and the weeks leading to the day, to have made it such a great success.

"This year we were able to raise a total of €22,807.20," writes Margaret Hennessy. "Your enthusiasm and energy on the day worked wonders. This day would not have been possible without your help and you should be very proud. This year, we remember fondly Mary Mc Inerney who was a long-standing supporter of Daffodil Day and we think of her family at this time.

"I would like to thank everyone who donated fresh daffodils on Thursday before Daffodil day and a big thank you to all the people who put in hours of working, preparing the flowers for selling on the highways and byways of Cashel.

"I would like to thank the local businesses who supported us and allowed us to use their premises to collect money on the day. It shows our wonderful sense of community spirit throughout Cashel and the surrounding areas and how much this cause means to people. I would like to thank Aileen Mc Inerney for displaying the hamper in her shop window again this year. It is much appreciated.

"As well as the local businesses, we must not forget to thank the local schools and hospitals. I got a very welcoming reception in all the local schools and also the schools in the surrounding parishes. Staff and pupils in these schools worked like beavers to sell the merchandise.

"I want to say a big thank you again this year to all the TY students as well for their continued efforts year after year. People complimented me on their behavior and how helpful they were and I informed their teacher of this. It’s great to see the young people getting involved. I also want to thank the Tidy Towns Committee for manning the streets on the day."

A huge thank you to Ned and Margaret O'Toole for hosting a coffee morning in their home and were successful in raising €2,200. It was a very enjoyable morning and they were fantastic hosts.

"I would like to thank Nicola McMahon who was a great help throughout the campaign and was also available on the phone or an e-mail to answer any queries in the lead up to the campaign.

"I want to thank Paddy O’ Leary who has gathered and counted all the money every year since the beginning of my involvement with this campaign. It is always a great relief to me to know that it is in safe hands and thankfully he was able to lodge a large sum of money again this year.

"I would also like to thank my own family who helped me along the way, doing odd jobs and some admin work. I look forward to working with you all again next year," added Mrs Hennessy.