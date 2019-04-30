RTÉ2 seeks Tipperary participants for brand new dating series with a twist

Alleycats films and RTÉ2 are looking for Tipperary participants for a brand new dating series called Pulling with my Parents.

This new dating series with a twist will follow singles from all over Ireland who are stuck in a merry-go-round of bad dates and dating apps.

"Jaded with swiping, ghosting, zombieing and disastrous dates, we’re looking for singletons who are tired of the modern way of finding love and are willing to try something different to crack the cupid conundrum,” producers say.

So, what’s the magic solution? Handing over the reins to your nearest and dearest – be it your parents, grandparents or even your favourite aunt and uncle. “We want singletons to hand over their Tinder apps and social media accounts to their elders in order for them to finally sort out their love life. They’ll also have some ‘old school’ solutions to their kids dating disasters from the world before apps.”

This warm and funny series will explore the deepest corners of the generation gap, enjoy some old fashioned romance with a side of cringe and endeavour to answer the age old question: does mammy really know best?

To apply, email Dating@Alleycats.tv.